Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 “Run For Zero Hunger” Kicked Off

New Delhi: Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2024 was kicked off for Vedanta employees and its business partners to support the movement of Run For Zero Hunger at a power-packed event, by Vedanta’s senior leadership led by Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd.

Celebrated actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman joined the launch to support Vedanta’s steadfast dedication to addressing hunger and advancing social development across India, through its umbrella entity for social impact initiatives, Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF). The #RunForZeroHunger movement is a commitment to ensure a healthier tomorrow for India.

Encouraging employees to participate in the marathon, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. said, “Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a testament to the commitment and power of communities, and the collective effort of Vedanta employees to nourish the country. In the last two years, for every kilometre run by the team, we have facilitated meals for children – and I am proud to say that to date 7 million meals have been given. This year, we are making it even bigger and better by pledging 5 million meals. Together, we will build a New India.”

The launch was marked by the unveiling of the jersey by Milind Soman for this year’s edition of VDHM 2024 #RunForZeroHunger, for Vedanta employees and family. The senior leadership at Vedanta along with Milind also launched a fitness app ‘Step Set Go’ which will be used to track the kilometres clocked by Vedanta employees that will translate into meals. A walkathon led by the leadership witnessed active participation by the employees of Vedanta Cairn Oil & Gas.

An interactive session between Priya Agarwal Hebbar and Milind Soman saw some interesting answers from him, including sharing fitness and health tips. Speaking about the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in October, Milind Soman, Celebrated actor and fitness advocate, said “Running has been a passion of mine for 22 years, but my journey in sports and fitness began even earlier when I started swimming at a national level at the age of 9. Through running, I’ve gained clarity of thought and developed a mindset to overcome challenges. Participating in events like VDHM holds special significance for me, especially when they support such meaningful causes. I urge everyone to come forward and join us at VDHM and make Vedanta’s pledge of ‘Meals for Miles’ a great success.”

This edition of the Delhi Half Marathon 2024 to be held on October 20, will witness participants from Delhi and around the world in varied race categories ranging from 21km to 2.5km. Last year, VDHM saw active participation from 35,000+ runners in support of the cause of #RunForZeroHunger. 30,000 Vedanta employees and family members across 17 business units in the country are also supported by running in the marathon in Delhi as well as participating via mini-marathons in locations across India.