Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Reaffirms Support Towards India’s Paralympic Heroes

New Delhi: Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, India’s leading producer of metals and oil & gas, organized a special event to celebrate their continuous support towards para-athletes of our country through the path-breaking initiative, “Project Divyang”. The event was held virtually in which Mr. Agarwal also congratulated the athletes for their exemplary performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games held this year.

Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas has been supporting para-athletes for the past 4 years. Since 2019, it has been supporting 10 para-athletes, out of which three qualified and two of them won medals at this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games. Project Divyang aspires to build a bridge between sports and social awareness, thus contributing to the development of a more equitable society with respect and equal opportunities for all individuals.

Felicitating the Bravehearts of India, Anil Agarwal said, “I would firstly like to point out that the strength and vigour of our Paralympic heroes is absolutely commendable. We at Vedanta are extremely proud of them and it is an honour that we can contribute to their journey in some way. Project Divyang has been formed keeping in mind all the hardships para-athletes have to go through, and we are happy that we can help them emerge victorious on top and make our country proud.”

The fireside chat with Anil Agarwal witnessed the presence of Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General of the Paralympic Committee of India, and the three Paralympic Heroes, Devendra Jhajharia, the first Indian in history to win a Gold medal twice for Javelin, Parul Parmar, renowned international Badminton player, who has won 29 International Medals as a player which includes 19Gold, 6Silver and 4Bronze medals, and Sundar Singh Gurjar, who has won several Gold medals in Javelin for the country.

Paralympian Devendra Jhjajharia said, “I would like to thank Vedanta for being supportive at every step of the way. They have played a big role in fulfilling my father’s dreams and wishes”.

The Divyang project provides regular coaching, sports training, and nutritional support for para-athletes across the country to improve their training and performance. The athletes are also supported with the best of facilities including sports kits and equipment, specialized training, physiotherapy, exposure to domestic and international competitions, and incentives for exceptional performances.