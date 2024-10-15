Vedanta Limited today unveiled the official lineup for the Kalinga Lancers as the highly anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) 2024 returns after a seven-year hiatus.

Following their dominant performance in the player auction, Vedanta has successfully assembled a formidable team, blending emerging talent and seasoned veterans to position the Kalinga Lancers as strong contenders for the upcoming tournament.

The company’s strategic approach during the auction resulted in a well-rounded lineup. This includes key players like Aran Zalewski, Alexander Hendrickx and Thierry Brinkman along with emerging young Indian stars like Rosan Kujur and Mukesh Toppo bolstering the team’s strengths across all positions. The squad’s balance of experience and youthful energy has made the Lancers one of the most competitive teams in this year’s HIL.

Kalinga Lancers Full Squad

Defenders: Sanjay (Rs 38 lakh), Mandeep Mor (Rs 19 lakh), Alexander Hendrickx (Rs 23 lakh), Arthur Van Doren (Rs 32 lakh), Antoine Kina (Rs 16 lakh), Partap Lakra (Rs 2 lakh), Sushil Dhanwar (Rs 2 lakh), Rohit Kullu (Rs 2 lakh)

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski (Rs 27 lakh), MoriangthemRabichandra (Rs 32 lakh), Enrique Gonzalez (Rs 10 lakh), Mukesh Toppo (Rs 5 lakh), Rosan Kujur (Rs 12.5 lakh), Nicholas Bandurak (Rs 5 lakh)

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami (Rs 20 lakh), Dilpreet Singh (Rs 34 lakh), Thierry Brinkman (Rs 38 lakh), Angad Bir Singh (Rs 26 lakh), Roshan Minz (Rs 2 lakh), Gursahibjit Singh (Rs 6 lakh), Deepak Pradhan (Rs 2 lakh)

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak (Rs 32 lakh), Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill (Rs 2 lakh), Sahil Kumar Nayak (Rs 2 lakh)

The Kalinga Lancers’ squad consists of 24 players, including 8 overseas players, with a remaining purse of Rs 10.5 lakh.

Vedanta will ensure that Kalinga Lancers benefits from top-tier infrastructure, advanced training facilities, and a world-class support staff, all aimed at delivering peak performance throughout the season. The assembled team is fully equipped to compete at the highest level, with the resources and support needed to achieve success in this year’s tournament.

Commenting on the newly formed team, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vedanta Aluminium, said:

Hockey is deeply rooted in India’s sporting culture, and we are proud to contribute to its growth through the Kalinga Lancers. It is a privilege to own the team and strengthen the sport further by inspiring the next generation. Beyond hockey, Vedanta has been committed to supporting a variety of sports at the grassroots level, including archery, karate, and football, demonstrating our dedication to developing well-rounded talent across the country.

Strategy Director David John shared his excitement:

We have assembled a squad that is not only talented but also deeply committed to success. Our strategy will emphasize discipline and fast-paced play, maximizing scoring chances. With the exceptional training environment and infrastructure, we have at our disposal, combined with the expertise of our support staff, I am confident that the team will take on the challenges head-on. We aim to showcase the best of hockey and leave a strong mark in the HIL this year.

Vedanta’s acquisition of Kalinga Lancers is not just about sporting excellence but also part of the company’s larger socio-economic development efforts in Odisha. By investing in the Kalinga Lancers, Vedanta aims to strengthen this hockey culture, fostering local talent and engaging with communities to promote the sport.

Vedanta’s presence in Odisha is significant, with the company operating India’s largest aluminium plant (1.8 MTPA) in Jharsuguda, and a state-of-the-art alumina refinery (3.5 MTPA) in Kalahandi. Vedanta Aluminium has created more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state, further solidifying Odisha’s position as a leader in India’s industrial landscape. Additionally, through investments in coal, bauxite, ferrochrome, and iron ore, Vedanta plays a critical role in advancing the “Make in India” initiative, contributing nearly 50% of India’s aluminium production and reducing the nation’s dependency on imports.

