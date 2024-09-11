Vedanta Aluminium introduced two high-quality products for the power and transmission industry at ‘PowerEdge 2024’.

The first, the AL59 Ingot, offers superior electrical conductivity, making it ideal for remelting. The second product is the electrical conductor (EC) grade Wire Rod, designed for winding strip applications with a balance of strength, conductivity, workability, and formability. Both products are engineered for high-precision use, making them perfect for fine drawing, conforming, and enamelling in transformer and motor winding applications.

These products were showcased at PowerEdge 2024, an industry-focused event that attracted leading companies from the power and transmission sectors, sector experts and policymakers. The event also featured expert-led sessions on the future roadmap of the sector and the role of aluminium in its transformation. It served as a platform for industry players to identify new areas of collaboration.

India’s electricity demand grew by 7% in 2023, with an expected average annual growth rate of 6% through 2026. To ensure a reliable, affordable, and uninterrupted power supply, it is crucial to develop an efficient and robust infrastructure that optimally utilizes electricity from generation stations to load centres. Vedanta Aluminium’s wire rods, with their superior conductivity and design flexibility, have become crucial in the energy sector, driving efficiency and sustainability.

Speaking about the remarkable performance of the platform, John Slaven, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “PowerEdge 2024 highlighted the vital role aluminium plays in enabling the energy sector’s transformation, and our new product offerings are a testament to this vision. We reaffirm our commitment to driving efficiency and sustainability in the power industry. By leveraging our expertise, cutting-edge technology, and an in-depth understanding of our customers’ unique requirements, we aim to help them achieve greater efficiency, develop innovative product applications, and meet their sustainability goals in a highly competitive global landscape.”

Vedanta Aluminium works closely with customers across industries to cater to their specific and dynamic needs. With a production capacity of 650 kilotonnes (KT) in wire rod production, the company offers a wide range of top-quality EC-grade wire rods, alloy wire rods, and flip coils for the electrical industry. These products are manufactured using best-in-class technologies from Southwire (USA) and Continuus-Properzi (Italy), ensuring high precision and quality. This scale and range of production make Vedanta Aluminium the largest producer of wire rods globally (ex-China). These products are supplied to customers in over 60 countries for high-end applications, attesting to their high production quality and global demand.

Additionally, the company’s Restora and Restora Ultra ranges, manufactured using renewable energy and recovered aluminium respectively, offer some of the lowest carbon footprints globally, underscoring Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to providing sustainably produced materials to the global power and transmission industry.Vedanta Aluminium is the first to receive certification for its extensive product range as per all applicable standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The company’s wide range of high-quality aluminium products is verified as sustainably produced by Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) International.

Vedanta Aluminium has consistently focused on a ‘customer-first’ approach to product innovation. The company’s Customer Technical Services team works closely with customers to develop products tailored to their specifications. At the company’s upcoming Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda, Odisha, downstream companies can set up their units to access just-in-time molten metal drawn from Vedanta’s mega aluminium smelter nearby. Additionally, Vedanta Aluminium has recently launched Vedanta Metal Bazaar, the world’s largest e-superstore for over 750 primary aluminium products, equipped with AI-based features that offer a simplified, end-to-end buying experience for customers.

As the world’s largest producer of wire rods, Vedanta Aluminium is the preferred industry partner with its wide range of high-quality, sustainable products