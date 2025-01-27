Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has extended an invite to the people of Odisha to visit its stall in Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, on 28th, 29th, and 30th January 2025.

Odisha represents Vedanta’s single largest investment anywhere in the world with Rs. 1 lakh crore having been investedin worldclass greenfield assets. The company looks forward to presenting its manufacturing excellence at Odisha’s biggest investment event, as a testament to the state’s rising potential to be a global manufacturing destination. It will also showcase the company’s vision of a Viksit Bharat built on the strength of robust manufacturing and supply of high quality aluminium to industries across sectors.

Visitors to Hall A-16can experience an engaging showcase of Vedanta Aluminium’s manufacturing excellence, sustainability initiatives, and community development programmes. The pavilion features interactive displays, live demonstrations of Odisha’s traditional handicrafts, and audio-visual experiences offering a closer look at the company’s advanced operations.

The company’s participation will be led by Mr. Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta Group, whose presence underscores the company’s deep-rooted partnership with Odisha and its long-term commitment to the state’s development. Under his leadership,Vedanta Aluminium has been a key contributor to Odisha’s industrial growth, accounting for nearly 3% of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and driving investments of over INR 1 lakh crore, thecompany’s single largest investment globally. With transformative projects like the 3.5 MTPA alumina refinery in Lanjigarh and the 1.8 MTPA aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, one of the largest in the world, Vedanta Aluminium is committed to value addition within the state by transforming Odisha’s abundant bauxite reserves into high-quality aluminium products for domestic and international markets.

Beyond industrial contributions, the company’s extensive social development initiatives have touched the lives of millions across Odisha. From establishing 531 Nand Ghars that serve as hubs of women and child development to empowering over 10,000 women through skill training and microfinance support, Vedanta Aluminium has championed inclusive growth. Its focus on education, exemplified by the DAV-Vedanta School in Lanjigarh, has uplifted literacy rates in Kalahandi and opened doors to brighter futures for thousands of children.

Healthcare remains another critical pillar of Vedanta’s community engagement. With mobile health units reaching the remotest corners of the state, to more than 42,000 people and modern healthcare facilities like the Vedanta Hospital in Lanjigarh and the state-of-the-art diagnostic centres in Jharsuguda and Laikera, the company ensures access to quality medical care for all. Along with doorstep healthcare, clean drinking water initiatives and agricultural support have further enhanced the quality of life in rural Odisha.

As Vedanta Aluminium prepares to expand its operations, its focus remains steadfast on sustainability. The company’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050 or sooner underscores its dedication to responsible growth. By integrating renewable energy sources and pioneering sustainable practices, Vedanta Aluminium is leading the transformation of state into a global benchmark for ‘green’ manufacturing.