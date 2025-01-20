Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has launched an innovative operational dashboard at its Jamkhani Coal Mine, Odisha.

This state-of-the-art digital platform integrates real-time data, optimizes performance metrics and automates routine processes.

Developed in-house by a dedicated team, this dashboard leverages the First Principles approach to track mining operations at their most fundamental levels. It delivers actionable insights for achieving operational excellence through the Time-in-Use Model (TUM), which measures planned and actual cut rates, real-time coal exposure, comprehensive machinery utilization, dispatch and stock quality analysis.

Jamkhani coal mine is Vedanta’s first-ever greenfield coal mine and the first private greenfield mine in Odisha. The mine is fully operational and caters to the coal requirements of Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant, the world’s largest aluminium smelter.

Emphasizing on the role of innovation in Vedanta Aluminium’s growth, Sunil Gupta, COO – Vedanta Aluminium, said “The Operational Dashboard at our Jamkhani Coal Mine represents a significant leap forward in our journey towards digitalization. It empowers our team to optimize processes and fosters a culture of continuous improvement, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.”

David Stone, CEO – Coal Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, added, “The operational dashboard at Jamkhani Coal Mine was developed inhouse and aligns with Vedanta’s broader vision of integrating digital tools across our value chain. Future advancements, such as SAP integration and fleet management will further elevate operational precision and sustainability.”

Vedanta’s coal mines business has achieved significant milestones in its digital transformation through a digital-first approach centered on advanced technologies. The business has implemented several innovative digital initiatives to streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and foster a culture of learning and innovation:

❖ Blasting zone clearance using drones: Ensures the safety of personnel, machinery, and livestock during blasting operations by enabling broader area coverage and eliminating blind spots.

❖ Glocab, vehicle booking app: A GPS-enabled app-based system for vehicle booking, tracking, and monitoring the daily usage of administrative vehicles. It streamlines vehicle bookings and administrative approvals, enhancing operational efficiency.

❖ Collision avoidance system: Enhances operational safety by alerting drivers when another vehicle is in proximity, helping prevent collisions.

❖ Fleet management system: Eliminates manual errors in trip counting by leveraging GPS and geofencing technology for coal fleet tracking from pit to stockyard, ensuring accurate coal trip accounting.

❖ Contract Manpower Management System (CMMS): Simplifies the onboarding and gate entry of contract employees, tracking attendance seamlessly through a biometric system.

❖ Dashboard for Kodingamali Mines: Facilitates production and dispatch tracking through real-time reporting, automated updates, mail triggers, and automatic calculation of asking and running rates, providing detailed analysis of performance highlights and areas for improvement.

These initiatives underline Vedanta’s commitment to leveraging digital solutions for operational excellence and innovation.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices.

With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.