Vedanta Aluminium conducted a month-long road safety initiative in Jharsuguda and Kalahandi in Odisha, which positively impacted over 12,000 people, fostering awareness and responsible road practices among employees, business partners, and the local community.

The month-long campaign featured a series of impactful initiatives. The campaign emphasized the importance of road safety, preventive measures, and collective responsibility in ensuring a secure workplace and community.

As part of the awareness drive, Vedanta Aluminium orchestrated several initiatives aimed at underscoring the paramount importance of road safety:

In Jharsuguda, the campaign included a compelling ‘Nukkad Natak’ (street play) performance, quiz competitions, and interactive training sessions. In addition, a special medical camp was organized to provide health check-ups for drivers from the community and Vedanta’s business partners, ensuring their well-being and readiness for safe driving. Esteemed officials who graced the occasion and actively participated in the initiatives includedMs. Aboli Sunil Nirvane, Collector;Mr. Dinabandhu Sundhi, Road Transport Officer, Jharsuguda; Mr. Loknath Meher, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Mr. Kishore Chandra Swain, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Mr. P. Parmar, Superintendent of Police. Their participation reinforced the importance of collaboration in fostering safer roads and communities.

In Lanjigarh, Kalahandi, more than 500 employees and business partners participated in a Safety March, to spread awareness on road safety. This also included an oath-taking ceremony, reiterating the company’s safety-first culture as well as a powerful street play on road safety spreading awareness among employees and business partners.The company felicitated drivers and traffic controllers working at the operations, acknowledging their dedication to upholding traffic discipline. Moreover, awareness sessions were held for the local community, equipping them with essential road safety knowledge and promoting a culture of safe mobility, reaching more than 1000 people from across 10 villages.

Reiterating Vedanta’s safety- first culture,Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, said,“Building a culture of safety is our collective responsibility. Through this initiative, we aimed to educate and empower our employees, business partners, and the community to adopt and advocate safer road practices. We are grateful for the support of the district administration in making this campaign impactful.”

Acknowledging the company’s efforts, Mr. Dinabandhu Sundhi, Regional Transport Officer, Jharsuguda, stated “Collaborative efforts like these are instrumental in creating safer road ecosystems. Vedanta Aluminium’s initiative is commendable, and we look forward to similar impactful campaigns in the future.”

The Motor Vehicle Inspector, Mr. Lokanath Meher lauded Vedanta’s efforts, saying, “The awareness created through this campaign will have a lasting impact on road safety awareness across the region. The emphasis on training, health check-ups, and engaging activities is a model for others to follow.”

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.