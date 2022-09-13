Vedanta Aluminium conducts mass first aid training at Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, conducted a training camp wherein employees and business partners were oriented on the basics of first aid, use of automated external defibrillators and artificial manual breathing units, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) through demonstrations. First aid is a critical pillar in the company’s approach to occupational health, and more than 1000 employees and business partners received training in the process. Vedanta Jharsuguda has more than 800 certified first-aiders across its operations.

Speaking about the company’s occupational health and safety endeavours, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda, said, “We are nurturing a ‘culture of care’ where the health and wellbeing of our employees and business partners is prioritized. Our occupational health endeavours are aimed at ensuring multi-dimensional wellbeing of our workforce. Beyond operations, we have a wide spectrum of basic and specialized health services for the local communities, which are aimed at improving the quality of life in the region.”

The company has implemented a four-pronged approach to boost employee and business partner health and wellbeing, which includes:

Occupational Hygiene:

Regular health assessments and exposure monitoring for heightened workplace safety

Robust occupational diseases prevention program for preventive care

Regular training by experts to promote industrial hygiene

Wellness centers at various locations inside the plant to promote wellbeing

Occupational Medicine:

Health surveillance and health incident management program for curative care

Monitoring of biological indices for preventive and curative action

Regular health impact assessments for employees and business partners

Family Health:

Various health programs to promote health and wellbeing of families of employees

Access to telemedicine facility and specialist service for quick consultation

Health programs for mothers and children, and the elderly

Art of Living sessions for mental wellbeing

Regular yoga classes at the company’s township

Community Health:

Mobile Health Unit Services in 28 remote villages, covering 55,000 people

Health awareness programs on various diseases, better nutrition, etc.

Project Jagruti, to sensitize the community on HIV/AIDS

Upcoming advanced state-of-the-art multispecialty facility, which shall offer over 500 tests and specialized services like Radiology, Mammography, etc. to the rural populace

Mega health camps and awareness programs on various health-related topics for local communities in and around Jharsuguda

During the pandemic, Vedanta Aluminium marshalled resources across its plants and state-of-the-art townships in Jharsuguda to safeguard its workforce and families through various initiatives and has also vaccinated employees, business partners, families and the community, with 100% vaccination in the shortest time span. The company also provided equipment, ambulance service and consumables to the 110 bed COVID Hospital at Jharsuguda.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. The company operates a world-class 1.75 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility at Jharsuguda, in Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled engineering prowess, R&D and innovation abilities, the company is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future