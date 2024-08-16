Vedanta Aluminium Appoints Luca Zipponi as CEO, Rolled Products

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has announced the appointment of Luca Zipponi as the CEO of Rolled Products.

In this role, Luca will be responsible for driving growth and overseeing all operations related to the product group, which finds various applications in automotive, insulations, power projects, electrical, and packaging, to name a few. He will ensure the best use of technology to drive innovation and deliver greater value to customers, further enhancing Vedanta Aluminium’s market leadership and operational excellence.

With more than 30 years of experience, Luca brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, having held various leadership positions across Europe and Asia. He previously served as the Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director UK at Reflexallen Group. His extensive background in operations and strategy is expected to be instrumental in advancing Vedanta Aluminium’s rolled products business.

Vedanta Aluminium’s Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) unit in Korba, Chhattisgarh has a state-of-the-art rolled products set up with a capacity of 0.72 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA). The setup comprises casting stations, continuous caster, hot rolled mills, and cold rolled mills.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Mr. John Slaven, CEO, of Vedanta Aluminium, said,“We are happy to welcome Luca on board and look forward to working together. His appointment further strengthens the leadership team at Vedanta Aluminium and provides a significant boost to our ambitious growth plans by leveraging his strategic vision and operational acumen.”

On his appointment as CEO, of Rolled Products, Vedanta Aluminium, Luca Zipponi said,”I am excited to be part of Vedanta Aluminium. The rolled products vertical has tremendous potential in India, and I am excited about leveraging my expertise and global experience to deliver outstanding value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.