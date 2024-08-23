Vedanta Aluminium Appoints Fabio Martins as CEO, Billets

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world’s leading aluminium producers, announced the appointment of Fabio Roberto Martins as the CEO of Billets.

In his new role, Fabio will lead the aluminium billets product group, focusing on value creation by optimizing production efficiency and enhancing product value. He will drive strategy and execution of commercial activities and oversee operational management through innovation and the use of cutting-edge technology, as the company plans to expand its billet capacity to 1.2 million tonnes per annum, making it the world’s largest billet producer.

Fabio brings with him more than 26 years of extensive experience from Alcoa, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as Director of Operations. His expertise and experience in operational management and strategic planning will be instrumental in enhancing Vedanta Aluminium’s billets product category.

Sharing his views on the appointment, John Slaven, CEO, of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Vedanta continues to expand its portfolio of value-added products to meet evolving market demand. We are already India’s largest billet producer and exporter. To solidify our position, we are delighted to welcome Fabio to our leadership team. His extensive global experience and proven track record in the aluminium industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in our billets business. We look forward to the strategic insights and operational expertise he will bring to our organization.”

On his appointment, Fabio Martins, CEO, of Billets, Vedanta Aluminium said, “I am excited to lead the product group strategy, operational performance, and commercial execution for billets. Vedanta Aluminium is on an unprecedented growth trajectory, and I look forward to being a part of it. My goal is to drive growth and innovation while promoting sustainability.”

Aluminium billets are solid, cylindrical shapes of aluminium that are produced through a process called casting and serve as raw material for various manufacturing processes. The billets product group is of strategic importance to the company with its 580-kilo tonnes billet casting capacity per annum, making Vedanta Aluminium India’s largest producer and exporter of top-quality aluminium billets.

The company’s diverse portfolio of high-quality billets supports downstream manufacturers and extruders in automotive, building, construction energy and various other sectors. As part of their billet offerings, the company also manufactures High-Speed Billets. These billets exhibit exceptional extrusion speed without compromising the strength of the extruded profile, thanks to superior metallurgical properties brought about by stringent process control and optimized chemistry.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY2024. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.