Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Limited has announced its acquisition of the Kalinga Lancers, a premier hockey team based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, at a franchisee event held ahead of the highly anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL). This acquisition reinforces Vedanta’s long-standing commitment to promoting sports in Odisha, a region where the company has played a pivotal role in socio-economic development for over two decades.

The Kalinga Lancers, former HIL champions, were previously co-owned by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Vedanta Aluminium now assumes full ownership, with a vision to build on the team’s legacy of excellence and elevate its standing in future HIL seasons.

Commenting on this landmark acquisition, Ms Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, stated:

“At Vedanta, we are committed to transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse. Hockey has been one of the pillars of India’s sports success, with recent Olympic victories further highlighting its potential. With our acquisition of the Kalinga Lancers, we are investing not only in the team but in the future of Indian hockey. Through enhanced infrastructure, grassroots talent scouting, and focused training, we aim to foster a new generation of athletes who will proudly represent India on the world stage.”

Vedanta’s strategic focus will be on assembling a competitive team for the upcoming HIL season while bolstering infrastructure, securing sponsorships, and exploring partnerships to strengthen the Lancers’ position in the league.

Leveraging Odisha’s world-class sports facilities and rich hockey culture, Vedanta sees this acquisition as a crucial step in both the regional and national growth of the sport. This aligns with the company’s broader mission of fostering socio-economic progress in Odisha while supporting the state’s role as India’s aluminium hub and a vital contributor to national self-reliance.

Vedanta’s presence in Odisha is significant, with the company operating India’s largest aluminium plant (1.8 MTPA) in Jharsuguda, and a state-of-the-art alumina refinery (3.5 MTPA) in Kalahandi. Vedanta Aluminium has created over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state, further solidifying Odisha’s position as a leader in India’s industrial landscape. Additionally, through investments in coal, bauxite, ferrochrome, and iron ore, Vedanta plays a critical role in advancing the “Make in India” initiative, contributing nearly 50% of India’s aluminium production and reducing the nation’s dependency on imports.

This acquisition marks another step in Vedanta’s mission to blend business growth with impactful community development while positioning Odisha as a nucleus of sports excellence in India.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related