Vedaa Box Office Collection: No Recovery For John Abraham, Sharvari’s Actioner On Day 10

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa, which arrived in the theatres along with the much-awaited Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, failed to pack a punch at the box office despite decent reviews. The film, on its second Saturday, once again failed to earn even Rs 1 crore.

Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 10

While Stree 2 continued to be a major crowd-puller, Vedaa saw no significant growth in numbers on the weekend. It minted only Rs 0.6 crore on day 10, taking its total box office collection to Rs 18.50 crore.

Take a look at its underwhelming day-wise collections so far:

Vedaa Box Office Day Vedaa Box Office Collection
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 6.3 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 2 Rs 1.8 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 3 Rs 2.7 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 4 Rs 3.2 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 5 Rs 1.5 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 6 Rs 0.8 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 7 Rs 0.7 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 8 Rs 0. 6 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 9 Rs 0.30 Crore
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 10 Rs 0.60 Crore
Vedaa Total Box Office Collection Rs 18.50 Crore

John Abraham on Vedaa box office debacle

