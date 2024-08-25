Vedaa Box Office Collection: No Recovery For John Abraham, Sharvari’s Actioner On Day 10
John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa, which arrived in the theatres along with the much-awaited Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, failed to pack a punch at the box office despite decent reviews. The film, on its second Saturday, once again failed to earn even Rs 1 crore.
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 10
While Stree 2 continued to be a major crowd-puller, Vedaa saw no significant growth in numbers on the weekend. It minted only Rs 0.6 crore on day 10, taking its total box office collection to Rs 18.50 crore.
Take a look at its underwhelming day-wise collections so far:
|Vedaa Box Office Day
|Vedaa Box Office Collection
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 1
|Rs 6.3 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 2
|Rs 1.8 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 3
|Rs 2.7 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 4
|Rs 3.2 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 5
|Rs 1.5 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 6
|Rs 0.8 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 7
|Rs 0.7 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 8
|Rs 0. 6 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 9
|Rs 0.30 Crore
|Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 10
|Rs 0.60 Crore
|Vedaa Total Box Office Collection
|Rs 18.50 Crore
John Abraham on Vedaa box office debacle
Comments are closed.