Vijay Deverakonda
VD12: Vijay Deverakonda Announces His Next Film With Gowtam Tinnanuri; Shares New Poster

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda announced his next Telugu film VD12 with Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor made the announcement with a poster revealing the first look.

Sharing it, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.” Teasing that the film could be a spy thriller, the text on the poster read, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed – Anonymous spy.”

The poster for Vijay’s upcoming film, dubbed VD12, featured a silhouette of a cop, whose face was covered with a cloth.

