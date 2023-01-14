VD12: Vijay Deverakonda Announces His Next Film With Gowtam Tinnanuri; Shares New Poster

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda announced his next Telugu film VD12 with Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor made the announcement with a poster revealing the first look.

Sharing it, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.” Teasing that the film could be a spy thriller, the text on the poster read, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed – Anonymous spy.”

Take A Look:

<>

The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12 pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

</>

The poster for Vijay’s upcoming film, dubbed VD12, featured a silhouette of a cop, whose face was covered with a cloth.