Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Date, time, significance, puja vidhi

Vrat savitri is the day when all married women worship the banyan tree for the long life of their husbands. The day falls every year on new moon day in Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. And this year the Amavasya tithi falls on May 30, 2022.As per the Hindu beliefs, on this day Savitri got back her dead husband Satyavan back from Yamraj with her devotion and worship.

VAT SAVITRI VRAT 2022: PUJA VIDHI

Married women worship the banyan tree by doing 16 full makeup.

Women worship Savitri-Satyavan and other presiding deities under the banyan tree.

Therefore, it is named Vat Savitri. As a result of this fast, the boon of a happy and prosperous married life is obtained.

The fast of such Vat Savitri is also observed for the happiness and prosperity of the entire family.

In fact, Savitri not only got her husband’s life back from Yamraj, but she also got the boon of welfare of the whole family.

VAT SAVITRI VRAT 2022: WORSHIP METHOD

Worship materials have an important significance in Vat Savitri fast.

The puja needs to have a bamboo fan, red or yellow thread, incense sticks, flowers, any five fruits, a water-filled vessel, vermilion, red cloth etc.

Women take an early morning bath and fast throughout the day.

They wear new clothes and the 16 materials required for the puja.

Then the worship materials are kept in a basket or a plate under the banyan tree.

They install the idols of Satyavan and Savitri by lighting a lamp, roli, soaked gram and vermillion.

At the end, Savitri-Satyavan’s story ends when Panditji conducts a puja and dakshina is offered to him.

Finally, the fast is broken with sweet food in the evening after fruits and prasad are offered.

VAT SAVITRI VRAT 2022: DATE AND TIME