Vastu Tips: Things To Throw Away Right Now 

New Delhi: Vastu Shastra is a Hindu tradition, designed to promote harmony with the natural forces by including certain factors in our home. It is an established belief that if you keep the things in your house following the Vastu practices then there is a certainty of happiness and prosperity in your life. Here we are listing the things which should not be kept in a home.

1. Animal paintings or Idols

Avoid pictures, paintings, and sculptures of animals and birds like pigs, snakes, donkeys, eagles, owls, bats, vultures, pigeons, and crows. According to Vastu, a couple’s bedroom should not exhibit even a single bird or animal. Neither the picture nor the showpiece of any wild animal should be kept in the house as they depict the wildness in nature. This brings a violent attitude to the behaviour of the inmates of a house.

2. Terrifying demons and monsters

Pictures of terrifying demons and monsters, wooden or metal figures of wild animals like tigers, wolves, bears, lions, jackals, and wild boars, etc. should not be kept in the house.

3. Broken idols or glasses

Do not keep broken glasses, mirrors, and idols of Gods and Goddesses in your home.

4. Picture or images from Mahabharata

Any scene or picture from Mahabharata should not be kept in the house. This symbolises a never-ending rivalry among the family members.

5. A sinking ship or boat

A picture of a sinking ship or a boat should also never be kept at home. A sinking ship or a boat shows deteriorating nature in the relationship between family members. If you have such a picture then you should immediately throw it away.

6. Cactus or Thorny Plants

You should never keep or plant cactus or any other thorny plant in your home. Remove all other thorny plants except Rose.

7. Negative Pictures

Pictures of a tree without flowers or fruit, sinking ship or boat, socks, sword fight picture, hunting pictures, the image of Indrajal (magic), captured elephants, and pictures of people who are sad and weeping should not be kept in the house.