Varun Sood Shares Cryptic Post After Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Announces Engagement: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Divya Agarwal is currently grabbing attention after she surprisingly confirmed her engagement with engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday.

Just after Divya Agarwal’s engagement announcement, Varun took to Twitter and posted a calm emoji.

😌 — Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022

Varun shared an emoji that depicts silence, calm, peace, and relief.

For unversed, Divya met actor and former MTV Roadies contestant Varun Sood in 2018. They worked on Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space together. Later, they parted ways in March 2022 after almost four years of dating.