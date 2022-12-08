Varun Sood Shares Cryptic Post After Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Announces Engagement: Check Out Here
New Delhi: Divya Agarwal is currently grabbing attention after she surprisingly confirmed her engagement with engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday.
Just after Divya Agarwal’s engagement announcement, Varun took to Twitter and posted a calm emoji.
Take A Look:
<>
😌
— Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022
</>
Varun shared an emoji that depicts silence, calm, peace, and relief.
For unversed, Divya met actor and former MTV Roadies contestant Varun Sood in 2018. They worked on Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space together. Later, they parted ways in March 2022 after almost four years of dating.
Comments are closed.