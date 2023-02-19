Varun Grover Live: In Pics

Bhubaneswar: Leading Odia Daily, Pragativadi and 93.5 Red FM hosted a show “Varun Grover Live” with award-winning standup comedian Varun Grover at Rail Auditorium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

The event was organised to celebrate the 50 Glorious Years of Pragativadi. Audio-Visuals of the journey of Pragativadi and its founder Editor Shri Pradyumna Bal was played before the audience.

A band “Grooverz” got the audience groovy with some peppy songs as the evening unfolded.

Here are some pictures from the event:-