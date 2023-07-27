Varun Grover Announces His Maiden Stand-Up Tour ”Nothing Makes Sense”

Mumbai: Writer-comedian Varun Grover on Thursday announced his maiden stand-up tour, titled ”Nothing Makes Sense”.

Grover, noted for his satirical observational humour, shared the news on Twitter and said the tour will begin in September. ”Finally doing my first ever solo stand-up tour in India. Aa jaao!” the 43-year-old wrote alongside the official poster of the tour.

Grover will kick off the tour from the national capital on September 2 and conclude in Kolkata on September 29. He will be making stops in various cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai.

As a writer, he is known for penning the script for Neeraj Ghaywan-directed “Masaan”, Netflix series “Sacred Games” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”.

Grover wrote the lyrics for ”Moh moh ke dhagey’ from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Dum Lagaa Ke Haisa”, for which he won a national award, and also acted in supporting roles in films like “Bombay Velvet” and “Qala”.

The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow.