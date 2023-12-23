Varun Gandhi lauds Indira Gandhi over Sam Manekshaw’s letter

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Friday praised his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi over the victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Sharing a letter written by Indira Gandhi to then Indian Army chief General Sam Manekshaw, after the victory in the 1971 war, Varun Gandhi on social media X lauded his grandmother saying that a “true leader” gives credit to the entire team for a win and does not take “sole credit”.

“A true leader knows that it is the entire team that wins, and knows when to be large-hearted and not take sole credit,” Varun Gandhi wrote. “On this day all of India salutes both these great Indian treasures…,” he added.

In the letter dated December 22, 1971, the then prime minister had lauded the armed forces and General Manekshaw for the victory in the war.

“The last days have given proof of the people’s admiration and appreciation of the magnificent achievement of our Armed Forces in safeguarding our territorial integrity and upholding national values,” Indira Gandhi wrote in the letter.

“I know how heavy has been your burden and how constant have been the pressures upon you, as Chief of the Army Staff and also Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. The coordination between the three Services, so impressively demonstrated during the campaign, owest much to your brilliant leadership. I particularly valued your cooperation, your clear-headed counsel and unfailing good cheer throughout this crisis,” Indira Gandhi told the first Field Marshal of India.

“I should like to express the gratitude of the government and the people of India to you and to your officers and men,” she added.

General Manekshaw’s career in the Army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called ‘Sam Bahadur,’ led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.