Varun Dhawan’s First Look From ‘Bhediya’ Unveiled

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan’s first look from his upcoming film Bhediya has been unveiled. The comedy-horror movie will hit the big screen on November 25.

The poster shows Varun in a tough look sporting golden-ish eye colour while the backdrop is in midnight blue to give an eerie effect.

Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr X, Bhediya, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.