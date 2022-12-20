Varun Dhawan to Lead Indian Version of Russo Brothers ‘Citadel’ Series Franchise

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan has been confirmed to star in the Indian series set in Amazon’s Citadel global franchise from the Russo Brothers.

Billed as a ”local Original spy series”, the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

The Indian installment, which was created by filmmaking duo Raj & DK, will start filming in January 2023. The pair serve as showrunners and directors with Sita R. Menon also writing.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India, said the team is excited to begin production on the Indian chapter of the ”Citadel” universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who are attached as executive producers on the project, said they are thrilled to see yet another production within the ”Citadel” universe commencing, this time in India.

Dhawan, who was most recently seen in the hit creature comedy ”Bhediya”, is looking forward to beginning his journey in the streaming space with Prime Video.

Richard Madden (”Bodyguard”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (”Quantico”) and Stanley Tucci (”The Hunger Games” films) will star in the first-to-launch ”Citadel” series in the franchise. It will premiere in 2023.

Additional local-language ”Citadel” productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis of ”The Undoing” fame.