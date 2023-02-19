Varun Dhawan Makes Halwa For Father David Dhawan; Here’s How Latter Reacts 

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of his father and director David Dhawan eating the halwa made by his son and here’s how everybody reacted.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote ‘Dad reviewing my halwa.’

Take A Look:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen Bawaal. He will reprise his character Bhaskar Sharma aka Bhediya in the upcoming franchises of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, including Stree 2, which features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Moreover, he also has Raj and DK’s Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.