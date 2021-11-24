Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Starrer Bhediya First Look To Release Tomorrow

Mumbai: The first look of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya is all set to be out tomorrow i.e 25 November.

The actors took to social media handle to share the news with a brief clip. Take a look at Varun and Kriti’s announcement:

Talking about the film, Bhedya is based on the theme of save trees and forests. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set to release by April 14, 2022.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 which was widely critiqued. As for Kriti Sanon, the actress was seen in Mimi which was released on a streaming platform.