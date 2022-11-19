Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Can’t Keep Calm As The Trailer Of Bhediya Gets Projected On Burj Khalifa

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for their upcoming film Bhediya. The promotions of this film are going on continuously with pomp and fervour.

Now the makers projected the trailer of the film on Burj Khalifa—that is the world’s tallest building.

Both Kriti and Varun shared glimpses of the same. Varun wrote in the caption, “Bhediya trailer at the Burj Khalifa. I got so excited. I dropped my phone. Bhediya out on the 25th Nov.”

Kriti Sanon wrote, “And the #Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the #BurjKhalifa !!! Big moment!”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

</>

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

</>

Talking about the film, Bhediya is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. This film is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022.

On the work front, After Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will then star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Om Raut’s film Adipurush (2023), co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Later, she will be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Sanon will also star in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.