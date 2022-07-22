Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Jugjugg Jeeyo Is Streaming Now On Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ directed by Raj Mehta, is produced by Dharma Productions. The film also stars, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The streaming giant took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, “adding to the #PrimeDay celebration, make way for the most wholesome dramatic rom-com of the year 🥳 #JugJuggJeeyoOnPrime, watch now🍿

Talking about the film, Jugjugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues.