Watch: Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor-Starrer “Bawaal” Teaser Out  

Mumbai: “Dangal” filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan (“Bhediya”) and Jahnvi Kapoor (“Mili”), has unveiled a teaser and confirmed its direct-to-digital global premiere date on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright and beautiful girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy and it has to passage through a war of its own. The film is shot in India and multiple international locations.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Tiwari’s “Dangal” (2016) remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time with $247 million.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said: “An unconventional love story in the form of ‘Bawaal’ goes beyond the confines of borders, languages, or a period in time. A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker – Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give the audience a romantic tale they’d never forget.”

Nadiadwala said: “I am so proud of ‘Bawaal,’ a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning we believed that ‘Bawaal’ would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film.”