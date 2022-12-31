Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan Enjoys Jungle Safari With Wife Natasha Dalal On Vacation, Shares Video

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the holiday with Natasha, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a video from his vacation with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

Taking to Instagram Reels, Varun share the video and wrote, “When the (bhediya emoji) meets the (tiger emoji).”

For unversed, Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests. Varun was last seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

