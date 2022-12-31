Varun Dhawan Enjoys Jungle Safari With Wife Natasha Dalal On Vacation, Shares Video
New Delhi: Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the holiday with Natasha, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a video from his vacation with his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal.
Taking to Instagram Reels, Varun share the video and wrote, “When the (bhediya emoji) meets the (tiger emoji).”
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
For unversed, Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests. Varun was last seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.
Comments are closed.