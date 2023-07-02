Varun Dhawan and Atlee team up for an action thriller to release in 2024

Filmmaker Atlee, who is making his Bollywood debut with Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, , has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the next action thriller.

While the movie is yet to be titled, the makers have revealed the release date, i.e. May 31, 2024.

Varun announced the big project’s release date. The actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “#VD18 May 31st 2024… In theatres.”

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared more details about the movie. He tweeted, “#VarunDhawan to star in Atlee presentation… 31 May 2024 release… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18]. An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed by #Kalees… 31 May 2024 release.”

However, no more details of the movie have been released yet. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Kalees. Murad Khetani and Atlee are producing the action film.

Varun has a bag full of interesting projects. The actor is leading the Indian version of the action thriller Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie has been directed by Raj & DK. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The movie starring Janhvi Kapoor will release on Amazon Prime Video in July this year.