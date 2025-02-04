Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India’s ODI squad for the series against England.

This decision follows his impressive performance in the five T20Is, where he was the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an average of 9.86 and an economy of 7.66.

Varun, who is uncapped in ODIs, strengthens a spin attack that already includes Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

The series against England will be India’s first 50-over game since August last year and the only series before the upcoming Champions Trophy. India will play England in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 12, respectively.

India play England in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 12 before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy. They can make changes to their Champions Trophy squad until February 11 without approval from the ICC.

India ODI squad vs England

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), Varun Chakravarthy