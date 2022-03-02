Varsha Priyadarshini inaugurates MurMuren Food Outlet in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor and social activist Varsha Priyadarshini inaugurated the MurMuren Food outlet in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The food outlet has been conceptualized and materialized by a startup initiative, Mayurbhanj Grand Pvt. Ltd. (MGPL), with the sole purpose of serving the authentic cuisine of Mayurbhanj to people across the state.

MurMuren food outlet will serve the traditional local foods of Mayurbhanj like Mudhi-Mutton, Mudhi-Chicken and Jhalmudi among others in the most organic and hygienic way possible to customers.

Apart from that, the outlet store will also have a wide range of products from the vibrant tribal artisans of the district such as Bamboo products, Sawai grass products, homemade Agarbati, forestry products, and other food items etc.

MGPL is a one-of-its-kind vision and initiative which aims at exploring, nurturing and marketing local indigenous products of the Mayurbhanj district & presenting the thriving culture, cuisine & creative productivity of its tribal community to the world.