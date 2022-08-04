Varsha Priyadarshini gets interim relief from Orissa HC over casteist remark against Anubhav’s staffer

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini, her mother and niece in connection with a casteist remarks case.

Recently, North Avenue Police, Delhi had issued a notice to Varsha for allegedly making casteist remarks against a staff of her husband and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty.

While providing interim relief in the case, the Orissa HC posted the next hearing on August 8.

On July 30, Varsha had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after receiving summon from the Delhi Police over alleged casteist slur.’

Though the incident had occurred on July 9, 2019, the case was registered last month in the national capital.

Earlier on July 25, a team of Delhi Police had visited Cuttack city in this connection. However, the team had to return to Delhi due to lack of cooperation from Purighat Police. Later in the day, the actor along with her elder sister reached the Purighat Police Station to receive the summon.