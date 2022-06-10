Varsha Priyadarshini files fresh complaint against hubby Anubhav Mohanty

Cuttack: The marital discord between Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini seems to have escalated further as the actress filed fresh complaint in Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court.

Varsha in her petition claimed that Anubhav has not refrained from targeting her despite High Court’s directive. He kept on tarnishing her image by posting videos in social media.

She said though Anubhav has not targeted her directly, he has threatened her indirectly through his videos violating court’s order. She accused the MP of spearheading hate campaign against her. Thus, she has urged the court to take the issue seriously and initiate necessary action against him under Sections 501, 506 and 509 of IPC.