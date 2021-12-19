Varsha Priyadarshini donates books at Cuttack Orphanage as part of Ama Pathaagaara initiative

Cuttack: The fifth edition of Ama Pathaagaara, an initiative by actor and social activist Varsha Priyadarshini, was held at Utkal Balashram Orphanage, Cuttack on Sunday.

Varsha Priyadarshini donated a collection of short storybooks for the children at the Orphanage and interacted with them. The event began with a lamp lighting ceremony by Varsha Priyadarshini along with the esteemed guests to offer prayers to the Late Dasarathi Patnaik (DasiaAja), the motivation behind the Ama Pathaagaara movement, followed by a welcome song rendition by the children of the Orphanage.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the cabinet of books was done by Varsha Priyadarshini in the presence of Cuttack District Social Welfare Officer Nirupama Behera, Cuttack District Child Protection Officer Pragati Mohanty, Prashant Parida, Assistant Professor, SCB Medical College and Odisha High Court Advocate Ramakrushna Ratha. Renowned Odia actors Bikram & Anant Ratha too came forward to inspire the students. Yoga Kumari Padmashree Mohanty graced the occasion with a motivating showcase of yoga skills highlighting the importance of learning yoga at an early stage. The Superintendent of Utkal Balashram Orphanage, Pragnyasini Pradhan was felicitated with a Certificate Of Donation from Ama Pathaagaara.

Varsha wished the children present at the event the best for their future and expected each and everyone to go through the books as they are a rare collection of short stories from the world over.

After donating books and building libraries across primary schools and old age homes across Bhubaneswar, Ama Pathaagaara aims to build libraries across the state of Odisha to ensure children and elderly people have access to books. It aims to reignite the library movement started by Dasia Aja and fulfil his dream of spreading smiles through books.