Varsha Fails To Appear In Cuttack Family Court; Next Hearing on August 10

Cuttack: In yet another development in the Anubav-Varsha marital discord case, the Ollywood actress failed to appear before the mediation centre of the Family Court in Cuttack ‘owing to illness’. The court has set the next hearing of the case on August 10.

Actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini were about to appear before the court in connection with the former’s divorce petition which was initially filed in Patiala House Court in New Delhi on July 6, 2020, and later transferred to Cuttack following Supreme Court’s order on March 5 this year.

When asked about Varsha’s absence from the court, Anubhav told the media persons outside the court that it is unexpected behaviour on Varsha’s part and she should honour the court proceedings in order to settle the dispute at the earliest.

The estranged couple had appeared before the conciliation centre of the family court here on Wednesday and were counselled by the conciliator for several hours, but in vain.

Varsha also refused to sign the counselling report. Following this, Anubhav filed a memo stating it a contempt of court. He also urged the court to close the counselling process.