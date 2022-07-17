Varmora Granito launches Premium Sanitaryware & Faucets Range

Bhubaneswar: With a motto of “Innovating Happiness”, Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd – one of India’s leading tile, sanitaryware and bathware brand has launched an exclusive range of premium sanitaryware, faucets, kitchen sink, water heaters and bathware accessories. Over 350 dealers and distributors across the country participated for the national launch and dealer meet organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan on July 12-13 for the launch.

Company has a vision to provide complete sanitaryware and bathroom solutions under Varmora Group and leverage its vast distribution reach and brand equity. Company launched 50 plus sanitaryware products in new designs & colour, 15 new faucets models in complete series, 12 kitchen sinks in new sizes, designs & colour and 5 water heaters. The new range was unveiled by Mr. Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman and Mr. Hiren Varmora, Joint Managing Director.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman, Varmora Group said, “Trusted for reliability, innovation, quality consciousness, design and technology Varmora has created a strong brand identity for itself which is well recognised globally. With the launch, the company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market.”

Varmora Granito is a Leading Tile, Bathware, Sanitaryware manufacturing brand and offers a wide range of wall and floor tiles, slabs, sanitaryware, faucets, kitchen sinks, PTMT products, water heater etc. Company has 9 state of the art production units in Gujarat with a total production capacity of 1.5 lakh sq mtr per day of tiles and over 4,000 pieces per day of Sanitaryware. It has a vast network of 5,000+ retail outlets, 700+ dealers, 12 branch offices. Company has 325 company exclusive showrooms across India and 15 showrooms globally. Varmora Group has a strong global footprints and exports to more than 74 countries.

Mr. Hiren Varmora, Joint Managing Director, Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd said, “We are aiming for 28% growth in the current financial year and the new launch will help us achieve our targets. The launch will further strengthen the company’s position and market share in the upper middle & premium market. Company is progressing well on its growth roadmap and expected to achieve newer heights and strengthen its position in the domestic and global markets with innovative product range and designs ahead of times. Company has a vision to become complete bathware solution in all five vertical – Sanitaryware, Faucet, Kitchen sink, PTMT products and Water Heaters.”

Established in the year 1994, Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd has emerged as one of the largest ceramic companies of India with a focus on innovation, design and technology. The company offers a wide range of products including slabs, ceramic floor, digital wall, parking, porcelain, digital glazed vitrified, double charge, outdoor etc. Over the years, company diversified into varied product range including sanitaryware, bathware, faucets, forge, homeware, furniture, sanitaryware etc. Company has set up India’s biggest single floor 40,000 sq ft showroom in Morbi which has 4,000+ designs, 300+ beautiful mockups and 150+ classy sanitaryware on display.