Various Corporations under Agri Dept, State Cooperative Bank Pay Dividends To Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday received dividends from various corporations under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, including Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Odisha Cashew Development Corporation Ltd & Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd and the State Cooperative Bank.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the event from his residence Naveen Niwas while Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra received the dividend checks. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain and Cooperative Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak were present at the function held at State Secretariat.

The Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Limited provided dividends of around Rs 2.52 crore (Rs 2,52,17,218) for the financial year 2018-19 and around Rs 3.10 crore (Rs 3,10,37,576) for the financial year 2019-20. The OAIC, which has been established since 1962, has a net profit of Rs 94.33 crore by 2020-21.

Similarly, the Odisha Cashew Development Corporation Ltd has provided Rs 4,51,200 as dividend to the state government for the financial year 2019-20.

Also, the Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd has provided Rs 23,20,567 200 as dividend to the state government for the financial year 2019-20.

This apart, the Odisha State Cooperative Bank has announced a 2.16 per cent dividend on the share for the financial year 2020-21. The state government has a 22.5 per cent stake in the bank. Today, the state government has been provided around 2.68 crore (Rs 2,78,49,425) as dividend for the year 2020-21.