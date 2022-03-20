Varieties of seasoned pakhala on the eve of Pakhala Dibasa”

Bhubaneswar: The typical summer-time odia cookery watered rice also known as pakhala. This healthy and tasty fermented rice not only keeps you cool in summer but is great for your digestive system.

The term “pakhala” is derived from pali word “pakhaliba” as well as Sanskrit word “prakshalana” which means “washed/to wash”. Traditionally the dish is prepared with rice that is cooked and allowed to cool down then by keeping leftover rice in an earthen pot.and pour water into it and add small amount of squeezed lemon to the bowl. After 7-8 hours, the rice ferments and turns into Pakhala.

Here are some types of pakhala you can try out:

Basi pakhala – This basic Pakhala which follows the traditional method of preparation. People eat it with Badi-chura, which is prepared from rice and urad dal. Diced onions and lemon add flavours to this plain Badi and is a perfect side-dish with Pakhala.

Saja Pakhala – This one’s the fresh Pakhala. Water is added to freshly cooked rice with drops of lemon in it. This doesn’t need fermentation and doesn’t induce sleep either, which is why people prefer this the most.

Dahi Pakhala – As the name suggests, beaten curd is added to rice along with some water for a refreshing and healthy meal.

Sugandhi Pakhala– Chopped/grated ginger and roasted cumin seeds are added to cooked rice submerged in salty water. This gives an irresistible aroma to the flavoured Pakhala.

Chupuda (squeezed) Pakhala– Similar to what the name means, cooked rice washed in water, is squeezed out. It is then served with curd, roasted cumin and salt added to it. Grated ginger is also added by some.

Mitha Pakhala– A very unusual and unpopular variant, Mitha Pakhala is sweet. What makes it unique is adding oranges to cooked rice and water along with roasted cumin.