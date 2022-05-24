Varanasi Court To Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Case On May 26

Varanasi: The Varanasi district court has now posted the Gyanvapi mosque case for hearing on May 26. The court had earlier reserved its order on Monday.

On May 26, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders, the court will take up the Muslim side’s application on the maintainability of the suit under Order 7, rule 11.

This application relates to whether the reliefs sought by the five Hindu petitioners can even be granted by a court of law.

The Muslim side is expected to argue that the suit is barred by the 1991 Place of Worship Act.

There are no specific orders yet on whether the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from May 26 onwards. Preliminary arguments will begin on May 26.

The district judge has also asked for objections to the Gyanvapi mosque survey report filed by the commission from both parties.