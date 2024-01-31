Varanasi Court Grants Hindus Worship Rights In Sealed Gyanvapi Mosque Basement

Uttar Pradesh: The Varanasi Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Hindu side petitioners to perform puja in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The judgment pertains to the case of one Somnath Vyas’ basement. Vyas’ family used to perform puja in the basement till 1993, however, following the state government’s order, the worshipping was stopped.

The said basement was cleaned during the scientific survey of the mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2023.

Shailendra Kumar Pathak, maternal grandson of Somnath Vyas, had sought the right to worship deities there.