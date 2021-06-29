Vanessa Kirby To Star In Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

Los Angeles: Actor Vanessa Kirby will be next seen in The Son, filmmaker Florian Zeller’s follow up to his feature directorial debut The Father.

According to reports, the movie also features Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Like The Father, The Son has been adapted by Florian and Christopher Hampton, from Florian’s critically-acclaimed stage play. The duo recently won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing the movie along with Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone. Florian is also producing.