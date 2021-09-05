Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

New York: Vanessa Hudgens sizzled with her catwalk on the Savage X Fenty runway. The actress rocked in sheer white lingerie with lace detailing on stage for Rihanna’s lingerie fashion show, set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

Her runway look was completed with plenty of jewels, including layered necklaces and earrings.

The third installment of RiRi’s annual show with Prime Video, “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” will showcase the newest size-inclusive pieces from the singer’s lingerie brand.