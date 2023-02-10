Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Engagement As She ‘Yes’ To Cole Tucker

New Delhi: Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement with beau Cole Tucker through an Instagram post. They made their relationship official in 2021.

Sharing these photos, she captioned the post, “YES. We couldn’t be happier (white heart emoji)”

Vanessa Hudgens’ engagement post with Cole Tucker

In the first photo, Cole can be seen hugging Vanessa from the back, as they twinned in cozy black outfits. The actress had her hand stretched out as she showed her engagement ring. In the second picture, Vanessa Hudgens treated her followers to a closer look at her stunning diamond ring.