Vande Bharat Train Ransacked By Unknown People In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Unidentified people threw stones at a coach of the brand new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam breaking a glass window, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed Vande Bharat express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some people playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously threw stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

