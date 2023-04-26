Vande Bharat Express Train To Run From Odisha In May!

Bhubaneswar: If everything goes well as per plans, Odisha will very soon witness the much-awaited Vande Bharat express train services.

According to sources, preliminary works started for the project. Coaches manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai have been sent to Kolkata for primary maintenance. Later, the coaches will come to Odisha for secondary maintenance before being ready for inauguration.

The India Railways is set to launch the luxurious train most probably between Puri and Howrah via Bhubaneswar. According to reports, it would be the ninth Vande Bharat train which is likely to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in May.

The train is said to have limited stoppages. The Vande Bharat Train has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The launch date is expected to be announced soon. Puri in Odisha is known for its beaches and Jagannath Temple, which attracts a huge number of pilgrims and tourists from West Bengal and across the country.

If the train indeed goes on the Puri-Howrah route, then West Bengal will have two Vande Bharat Express trains. The other one is the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri service that was launched on December 30, last year.

The Vande Bharat Express train has 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. The government plans to run 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the next three years.