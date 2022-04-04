Vandalisation At Puri Srimandir Rosaghara: Police Complaint Lodged

Puri: The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) today lodged a complaint with Singhdwara police against the miscreants, who allegedly vandalised over 40 Chulahs (earthen ovens) inside the Rosaghara (kitchen) of the temple.

Besides, Puri Collector Samarth Verma held an important meeting at SJTA office here in this regard.

On April 2, unidentified miscreants had vandalised over 40 Chulahs inside the temple. Soon after incident, the temple administration initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The Collector also formed a joint team consisting temple administrators (Ritual and Security) to probe the matter.