Van Carrying Milk Packets Overturns In Pipili, Two Injured

Pipili: At least two persons sustained critical injuries after a van carrying milk packets overturned at Bhartipur Chakk in Pipili-Jatni road late last night.

As per reports, the incident took place while the mini-van carrying milk packets was en route to Khurda when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle. Moreover, a motorcyclist also sustained injuries in the mishap.

Consequently, the milk packets spilled on the road. Later, some locals rescued and sent the injured persons to the hospital through an ambulance.