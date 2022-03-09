Van Carrying Marriage Party Overturns, Over 30 Hurt

Rayagada: At least 30 persons sustained injuries when a van carrying a marriage party overturned near Bheja village under Kalyansinghpur police limits in Rayagada today.

According to reports, the mishap took place after the driver lost control over the wheels at a turning point.

Soon after being informed about the mishap, a police team rushed to the spot along with medical aid and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway.