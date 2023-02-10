Valentine’s Week: Teddy day today

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14. Before that, one or the other special day is celebrated throughout the week. Teddy Day will be celebrated on February 10. Actually, to show their love, many times partners give gifts to each other. Giving gifts not only increases the love between the two but also strengthens the relationship. On the day of Teddy Day in Valentine’s Week, you can gift a lovely and cute teddy bear to your partner.

The idea is to send your partner or crush a cuddly teddy bear or adorable soft toy that will help de-stress them or bring a smile to their face. The gesture expresses one’s love for their special someone.

Talking about the history of Teddy Day was named after American President Theodore Roosevelt. Let us tell you that the nickname of President Theodore was also ‘Teddy’. It is said that on November 14, 1902, Theodore Roosevelt, the then President of America, went hunting in a forest in Mississippi. He was accompanied by assistant Holt Collier. Here Collier caught an injured black bear and tied it to a tree. After this, the assistant asked the President for permission to shoot the bear. But, seeing the bear in an injured condition, President Roosevelt’s heart melted and refused to kill the animal. On November 16, a picture based on this incident appeared in ‘The Washington Post’ newspaper, which was made by cartoonist Clifford Berryman.

Let us tell you that because of American President Theodore and in his name, Teddy Bear was invented. It was built by a business couple. Girls are the reason for celebrating Teddy Day on Valentine’s week. Actually, most girls like stuffed toys. Boys impress their partners by gifting them teddy bears, so on February 10, Teddy Day was also included in Valentine’s Week.

This day is celebrated by gifting a cute teddy which is a symbol of love/relationship between two persons. It is believed that on this day former US President Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt received a cute teddy, designed to honor his decision not to kill an animal during one of his hunting trips.