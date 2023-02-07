Valentine’s Week 2023: Rose Day Today

New Delhi: The Rose day marks the beginning of Valentine’s week and it is celebrated on February 7, every year. Though you can give any flower your lover likes, rose is one of the most significant tokens of love, which is why it has to be put in the starting of a love story or the entire week of love. On this day, people give roses to their beloveds as a symbol of their love and affection.

Rose Day can have varied meanings depending on the type of relationship. One can choose to give a red rose, a yellow rose, an orange rose, or even a white rose to someone.

The yellow rose has always expressed the emotion of friendship. White rose represents purity and innocence, making them a perfect option for marriage.

Last but not the least, red roses symbolise love and romance and are the perfect Valentine’s Day rose. They also mean gratitude, admiration, joy, and grace.