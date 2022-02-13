Valentine’s Day: Watch These Romantic Movies With Your Bae

New Delhi: On Valentine’s Day, revisiting a romantic classic is always a good idea. So enjoy these recommendations.

1. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

This Filmkraft Production was Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s debut film and marked the rise of a superstar and the beginning of the audience’s love affair with astory that still tugs at the heart, makes one laugh and cry, sing and dance.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This Yash Raj production and Aditya Chopra directorial ran for over 25 years in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, was a resounding hit and has gained cult status over decades for its music, beautiful vistas of Europe, memorable scenes that have now become a part of pop culture and the crackling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

3. Dil To Pagal Hai

Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 musical romantic film was a love quadrangle with Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Uttam Singh’s soundtrack with tracks such as ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Arre Re Arre’, and ‘Dholna’ will make you fall in love again and its brilliant choreographed dance sequences will still mesmerise you even after twenty-five years.

4. Veer-Zaara

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra’s romantic drama, spanning across 22 years, featured SRK romancing pretty Preity Zinda in an eternal Indo-Pak love story. Madan Mohan’s compositions were the highlight of the 2004 film. Manoj Bajpayee, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani made up the perfect ensemble.

5. Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who once dated each other, starred together in this romantic-comedy film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The 2007 film has developed a cult following owing to its unforgettable dialogues, amazing music, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant chemistry between the leads.

6. Barfi!

The love story between Ranbir’s deaf-mute character Barfi and Priyanka Chopra’s autistic character Jhilmil touched millions of hearts. Ileana D’ Cruz as Shruti also played an important role in the Anurag Basu film. Your Valentine’s Day playlist is incomplete without Pritam’s soulful track ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’ composed for this 2012 film.

7. 2 States

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s eponymous novel, the Abhishek Varman directorial debut narrated the love story between Alia Bhatt’s Ananya, who hailed from a Tamil Brahmin family, and Arjun Kapoor’s Krish who belonged to a Punjabi Hindu family. The beautiful tunes of ‘Chaandaniya’ and ‘Mast Magan’ composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy uplifted ‘2 States’.

8. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The 2015 romantic comedy-drama starred Bhumi Pednekar as an overweight wife and Ayushmann Khurrana as her frustrated husband. Their chemistry was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ became an instant hit on its release. The supporting cast was led by talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, and Sanjay Mishra.

9. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The 2015 coming-of-age romantic comedy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, featured picturesque locations of Manali and Udaipur. Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin played the best friends to the leads Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. With songs such as ‘Badtameez Dil, ‘Balam Pichkari’, and ‘Kabira’, Pritam’s soundtrack was a blockbuster success.